Analysts Expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. PDF Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. ValuEngine raised PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,437. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $315.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

