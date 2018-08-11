Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 271.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 143.4% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $3,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,626. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

