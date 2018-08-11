Analysts Expect IHS Markit (INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.07 Million

Brokerages expect that IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) will report $961.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $964.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $956.70 million. IHS Markit posted sales of $904.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,319,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $104,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $827,959.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $106,724,750 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,605,000 after buying an additional 1,539,362 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $47,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,849,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,442,000 after purchasing an additional 809,648 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 16.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,135,000 after purchasing an additional 697,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,053,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,912,000 after purchasing an additional 667,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. 779,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,250. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

