Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $9.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.92%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

In other Huntsman news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $526,505.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 393,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,977.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntsman opened at $31.76 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.93. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.