Analysts Expect Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (CCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Concord Medical Services’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concord Medical Services will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concord Medical Services.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

CCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Concord Medical Services traded up $0.35, reaching $3.75, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concord Medical Services (CCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.