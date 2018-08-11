Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.59 Million

Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $542.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.63 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $489.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $234,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,370 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,871,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,067,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,290,000 after purchasing an additional 533,007 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,246,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,805,000.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services traded down $0.45, reaching $56.55, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,981. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

