Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.59 Million

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $542.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.63 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $489.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $234,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,370 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,871,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,067,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,290,000 after purchasing an additional 533,007 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,246,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,805,000.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services traded down $0.45, reaching $56.55, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,981. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply