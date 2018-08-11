Analysts Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) to Announce ($0.88) EPS

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 120 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

