Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (LII) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.36. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.11. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 750.65%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.13.

Lennox International traded down $1.35, hitting $215.62, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $160.18 and a 12 month high of $224.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 48,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $9,895,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,654,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,326 shares of company stock worth $13,090,326. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.