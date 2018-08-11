Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report sales of $614.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $609.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $631.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $574.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Shares of IEX opened at $151.04 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $154.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,027,635.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $13,636,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 149,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,101 shares of company stock valued at $21,192,326. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

