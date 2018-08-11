Analysts Anticipate Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Cloud Peak Energy posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloud Peak Energy.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 160.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,427. Cloud Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

