Analysts Anticipate Aptinyx Inc (APTX) to Post ($0.52) EPS

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aptinyx an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Aptinyx traded down $0.13, hitting $21.95, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 37,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,222. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 566,900 shares of company stock worth $9,070,400 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

