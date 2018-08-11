Analogic (ALOG) and Cohu (COHU) Critical Comparison

Analogic (NASDAQ: ALOG) and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Analogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Cohu shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Analogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Cohu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Analogic and Cohu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analogic $486.37 million 2.16 -$74.23 million $1.72 48.81 Cohu $352.70 million 2.14 $32.84 million $1.34 19.53

Cohu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Analogic. Cohu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analogic has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohu has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Analogic and Cohu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analogic -1.13% 6.77% 5.75% Cohu 9.50% 15.21% 10.58%

Dividends

Analogic pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cohu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Analogic pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohu pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Analogic has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cohu is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Analogic and Cohu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analogic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cohu 0 1 3 0 2.75

Analogic presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Cohu has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Cohu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cohu is more favorable than Analogic.

Summary

Cohu beats Analogic on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analogic

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells medical imaging systems, ultrasound and security systems, and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users primarily for the medical and airport security markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection. The Medical Imaging segment offers computed tomography (CT) detector systems, data acquisition systems, data management systems, and integrated CT systems; magnetic resonance imaging products, including gradient and radio frequency amplifiers; and digital mammography products, such as detector plates, as well as motion control devices for use in computer-controlled automation systems primarily for the semiconductor, food and beverage, and laboratory automation markets. This segment sells its products through multinational OEMs. The Ultrasound segment designs and manufactures medical ultrasound systems under the BK Ultrasound brand for use in urology, surgery, point-of-care, anesthesia, and general imaging applications. It also provides its products for cardiology, radiology, OB/GYN, surgery, and interventional radiology applications, as well as offers various transducers. This segment sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Security and Detection segment designs and manufactures automated threat detection systems for aviation baggage inspection applications. It provides checked baggage, checkpoint CT, and high speed in-line baggage handling systems; and rapid DNA analysis systems to analyze multiple human DNA samples. This segment sells its products primarily through multinational partners. Analogic Corporation has a partnership agreement with Stratovan Corporation. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

