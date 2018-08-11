Amyris (AMRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Amyris opened at $7.73 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $383.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.11. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, insider John Melo sold 22,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $147,766.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,281.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 3,109.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

