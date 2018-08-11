Amyris (AMRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.13.
Amyris opened at $7.73 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $383.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.11. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.08.
In other Amyris news, insider John Melo sold 22,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $147,766.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,281.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 3,109.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.
See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.