Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $194.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

