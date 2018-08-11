Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerigo Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

ARREF stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.42%. research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerigo Resources (ARREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.