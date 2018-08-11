American Public Education (APEI) Shares Down 1.6% After Analyst Downgrade

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $34.90. Approximately 5,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 89,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on American Public Education to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Public Education from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,709,263.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $529,488. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $168,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth $202,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

