American Public Education (APEI) Price Target Cut to $43.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

APEI stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,840,015.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $529,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,614,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 24.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after buying an additional 116,202 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 79.1% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 294,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 259,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

