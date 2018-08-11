American Financial Group Inc (AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III Sells 18,785 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $2,102,605.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 184,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $121.69.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.50%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in American Financial Group by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,243,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,460,000 after buying an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.