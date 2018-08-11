American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 72,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

American Express opened at $101.58 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Express has a 52 week low of $83.97 and a 52 week high of $104.24. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $897,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,016,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,612.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,184 shares of company stock worth $4,426,568. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

