American Equity Investment Life (AEL) PT Set at $38.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life opened at $35.87 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.40. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 230,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

