America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Bank of America

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L opened at $16.55 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.