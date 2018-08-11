Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 77.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ameren were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other Ameren news, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $196,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,455 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEE stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $64.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.