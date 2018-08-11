Amalgamated Bank Buys New Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 36.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 43.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 988,444 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 74.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $785.20 million, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 596.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

