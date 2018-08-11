Altura Energy (ATU) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at GMP Securities

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) had its price target increased by GMP Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Friday.

Altura Energy stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 607,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,395. Altura Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$0.70.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in east central Alberta. It principally holds interests in the Eyehill, Killam, Macklin, Wildmere, and Leduc-Woodbend areas located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

