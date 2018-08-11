Altaba Inc (AABA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,812,828 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 13th total of 35,761,739 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,488,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Altaba from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Altaba to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altaba from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altaba by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,278,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,342,000 after buying an additional 13,846,792 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP grew its holdings in Altaba by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 14,510,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,323,000 after buying an additional 2,326,938 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Altaba by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,362,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,163,000 after buying an additional 1,203,272 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Altaba by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,906,000 after buying an additional 6,143,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Altaba by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 3,849,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,991,000 after buying an additional 440,561 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altaba opened at $70.97 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Altaba has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

