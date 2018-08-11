Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 9,922 Shares of Aecom (ACM)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Aecom news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $56,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $747,410 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aecom from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of Aecom opened at $33.63 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Aecom has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

