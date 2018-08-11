Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 16,539 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RARX. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,493,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 308,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $10.88 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $325.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. equities research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RARX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.