Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Great Plains Energy (GXP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy in the first quarter worth $140,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy in the first quarter worth $261,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy in the first quarter worth $513,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Plains Energy alerts:

Great Plains Energy opened at $31.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. Great Plains Energy has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.30.

GXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Great Plains Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Plains Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Plains Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.