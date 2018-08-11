Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,036 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Bassett Furniture Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bassett Furniture Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries opened at $23.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $251.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

