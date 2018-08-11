Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4183402395296 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals opened at $97.38 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The company had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.