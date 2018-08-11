Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Position Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ally Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,294,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 379,832 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $2,624,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $2,552,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Instinet assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.92 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

