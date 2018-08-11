Allstate (ALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $114.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.86.

Shares of Allstate opened at $98.63 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Allstate has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,144,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,409,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,686,000 after purchasing an additional 157,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,917,000 after purchasing an additional 811,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,599,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,265,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,762,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

