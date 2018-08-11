Allianz (ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €235.00 ($273.26) target price by Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. HSBC set a €223.00 ($259.30) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($252.33) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €207.18 ($240.91).

Allianz opened at €185.92 ($216.19) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

