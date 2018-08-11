Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

ALGT opened at $130.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.15. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.54 to $172.92 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

