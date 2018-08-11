Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.41

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.41 and last traded at C$13.27, with a volume of 727258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of C$625.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$571.20 million.

In other news, insider Michael Gerald Snow sold 7,785 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.85, for a total transaction of C$100,037.25. Also, Director Masheed Hegi Saidi acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$74,151.00.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

