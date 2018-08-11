Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $366.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities traded down $0.29, hitting $9.94, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 247,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

