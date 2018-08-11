Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $366.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities traded down $0.29, hitting $9.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 247,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

