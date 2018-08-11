Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALDR. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALDR opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.66. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. equities research analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $405,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,719.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDR. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2,189.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 700,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 669,864 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,686,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 618,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 120.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 364,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 231,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 394,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares in the last quarter.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.