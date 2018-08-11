Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 145.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 145.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.78.

Shares of Albemarle opened at $98.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.48. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.42%. analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

