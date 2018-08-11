Albemarle (ALB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.78.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle opened at $98.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.49 million. analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,622,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,500,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Albemarle by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after buying an additional 144,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.