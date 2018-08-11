AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post sales of $96.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.45 million and the lowest is $95.78 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $89.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $388.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $390.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $434.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $429.41 million to $449.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AlarmCom.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.72 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.94. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 59,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $2,392,726.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,294 shares of company stock worth $18,916,590. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.