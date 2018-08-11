AlarmCom (ALRM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALRM. First Analysis set a $52.00 target price on AlarmCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AlarmCom from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of ALRM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 746,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,848. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $104.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.72 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $188,866.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,859. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,487.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,294 shares of company stock valued at $18,916,590 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,936,000 after acquiring an additional 758,513 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,953,000 after acquiring an additional 747,152 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 189,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 830,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 148,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 774,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 224,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

