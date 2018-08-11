Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $2,975,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,278 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,013.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,190 shares of company stock worth $12,118,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.03.

AKAM stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

