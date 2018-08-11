Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 33.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 74,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 84.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals opened at $157.87 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 69.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

