AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions opened at $6.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. purchased 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $54,878.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Lobisser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,198 shares in the company, valued at $91,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 368,991 shares of company stock worth $2,579,987 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

