Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,802 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 73.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,089 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,067,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 139.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,500 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 257.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 936,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,926,000 after acquiring an additional 674,368 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of Agilent Technologies opened at $66.26 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

