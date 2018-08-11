Agenus (AGEN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agenus earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.0725528248256 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Agenus traded up $0.06, hitting $1.81, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,754. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.