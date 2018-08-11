Ag Growth International (AFN) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.38.

Ag Growth International traded up C$0.44, hitting C$59.44, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$47.08 and a 1-year high of C$60.63.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.29. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of C$214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$115,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $957,260 in the last quarter.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

