Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.82% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics traded down $0.10, hitting $9.48, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 96,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,891. The firm has a market cap of $197.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.44. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

