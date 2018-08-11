Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after buying an additional 10,535,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,565,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,617,000 after buying an additional 879,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,798,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,091,000 after buying an additional 1,865,377 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,092,000 after buying an additional 7,619,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,744,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,252,000 after buying an additional 249,018 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Shares of AT&T opened at $32.26 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.